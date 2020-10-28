Kaiser hospital shuts down Southern California ORs due to staff shortage, air quality

Wildfires and smoke in Southern California have affected services at some of Kaiser Permanente's medical facilities in the region.

The Oakland, Calif.-based system has closed operating rooms at Irvine (Calif.) Medical Center due to air quality and staff shortages from nearby evacuations. Labor and delivery patients are being diverted to Anaheim (Calif.) Medical Center.

Kaiser has also closed its medical offices in Yorba Linda, Calif., and its Central Chino (Calif.) medical office is closed due to damage from an earlier fire.

As of Oct. 28, mandatory evacuations have been ordered for more than 70,000 residents in Orange County (Calif.) due to the wildfires, according to CNN.

