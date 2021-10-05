Georgia hospital to end gynecologic oncology services

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus, Ga., will end gynecologic oncology services in January 2022, according to WTVM.

The hospital network said it will end the services to better focus resources and staff on core women's health services like OB-GYN, labor and delivery, mammography and breast surgery.

"We intend to focus on and expand core women's health services and continue to strive to be the healthcare provider of choice for women of Columbus and surrounding communities," Melody Trimble, CEO of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, told WTVM.

St. Francis-Emory will work to transition patients affected by the change to a different location or different provider. It also is offering affected staff other open jobs in the organization.