Florida sees record COVID-19 cases, hospitals postpone elective surgeries

Florida is reporting a new record of COVID-19 hospitalizations and now accounts for one in five new cases nationwide, Bloomberg reported July 31.

On July 30, Florida reported 21,683 new cases, the highest daily record set for the pandemic, according to CDC data cited by Bloomberg.

As of Aug. 1, more than 10,200 people in Florida were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, HHS data shows. This compares to more than 8,800 hospitalizations reported by the Florida Hospital Association on July 28 and 10,179 reported during the previous peak (July 23, 2020).

Some Florida hospitals and health systems, including Health First in Rockledge, Baptist Health in Jacksonville, BayCare Health System in Clearwater and Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, have already postponed or limited nonemergency surgeries amid the COVID-19 surge. More now are taking these and other steps.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital said it is not allowing patient visitors, with limited exceptions.

Additionally, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, part of Altamonte Springs-based AdventHealth, will temporarily postpone some elective procedures that are not urgent and require an overnight stay, according to Fox 13.

The news station reported that AdventHealth hospitals in Polk County now will only allow virtual visits for COVID-19 patients, with some exceptions, and other hospital patients will be allowed one or two visitors daily.

Cleveland Clinic Florida region said it has also changed its visitation policy, effective Aug. 2. As part of that policy, hospitalized patients who do not have COVID-19 may have one designated visitor during the duration of their hospitalization, and hospitalized COVID-19 patients will not be allowed visitors.