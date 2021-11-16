COVID-19 hospitalizations jump 60% in 3 weeks at Henry Ford

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at Henry Ford Health System has increased by nearly 60 percent since late October, the Detroit-based system said Nov. 16.

The health system was treating 313 inpatients for COVID-19 across its five hospitals as of Nov. 16. Another 35 patients with confirmed or suspected infections were waiting for beds in Henry Ford's emergency department.

"When compared to about three weeks ago — the last week in October — this is almost a 60 percent rise in the number of inpatient COVID hospitalizations," Adnan Munkarah, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Henry Ford, said during a media briefing.

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Mich., was treating 81 COVID-19 patients as of Nov. 16, the highest volume of any Henry Ford hospital. About 70 to 75 percent of patients admitted across the system have been unvaccinated, Dr. Munkarah said.

Henry Ford's situation mirrors that of many hospitals and health systems across the state. As of Nov. 15, there were 3,040 adults and 41 children hospitalized for COVID-19 across Michigan, marking the highest daily tally seen in seven months, according to The Detroit News. Of these individuals, 678 were in intensive care and 381 were on ventilators, state data shows.

As of Nov. 16, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan have jumped 31 percent in the past 14 days, according to data tracked by The New York Times.