COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to pre-delta levels in some states

Some states that bore the brunt of the latest COVID-19 surge early on are showing signs of recovery, reports Bloomberg.

In Florida, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 adult hospital admissions is about 469 per day, compared to more than 17,000 in mid-August, Bloomberg reported Oct. 7. Through early and mid-June, Florida averaged two daily COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 residents, compared to three daily admissions per 100,000 on Oct. 6. In contrast, the state reported 12 daily virus hospitalizations per 100,000 people Aug. 17 — the state's peak for the latest COVID-19 wave, according to HHS data cited by The New York Times.

In at least eight other states and Washington, D.C., hospitalization numbers are below or near levels reported in May, before the delta variant dominated the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

In 45 states and Washington, D.C., the effective reproduction number — a measure of the average number of new cases spreading from one newly infected person to another — is less than one, a signal that cases are set to decline, according to Bloomberg.