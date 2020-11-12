Cleveland Clinic to reschedule nonemergency surgeries

Citing a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Cleveland Clinic said it will postpone nonemergency surgeries for at least two days.

Cleveland Clinic said it will reschedule nonessential surgical cases that require an inpatient stay at its hospitals in Ohio on Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

"Patient and caregiver safety is our top priority, and this decision will preserve hospital beds and supplies to ensure all patients have an optimal experience," according to a Cleveland Clinic news release.



Emergent cases and outpatient cases will continue as scheduled, Cleveland Clinic stated.

The health system said it plans to reassess its scheduled surgical cases during the pandemic to determine if more cases need to be delayed.

Access the full news release here.

