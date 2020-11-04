BJC HealthCare to postpone electives at 4 hospitals

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare plans to postpone elective care at four of its hospitals, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The health system will start rescheduling nonemergency surgeries that require inpatient or overnight beds Nov. 9. The procedures will be rescheduled until at least Nov. 20, according to the report.

The hospitals affected include three St. Louis-based hospitals — Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Christian Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center — and Memorial Hospital Belleville in Illinois.

