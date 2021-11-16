Allina Health to close maternity unit at Minnesota hospital

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has made the decision to move its labor and delivery services from Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn., to United Hospital and Children's Minnesota, both based in St. Paul, effective Feb. 3, 2022, twincities.com reported Nov. 16.

The hospital is moving its labor and delivery unit because of a significant decrease in the number of births. There was a 30 percent decline from 2015 to 2019, according to the publication.

President of Regina Hospital Helen Strike told twincities.com that births declined at the hospital because people are seeking labor and delivery services elsewhere, the hospital offers care for a more niche subset of low-risk moms, and the overall birth rate in the state and the U.S. is dropping.

Several expectant mothers said they are concerned about the decision, who may struggle to find in-network care and will have to travel more than 20 miles to get to St. Paul, twincities.com reported.

An online public hearing will take place Nov. 18, but Ms. Strike said the decision "is already made" and the hospital will not be changing its decision.

The health system did not respond to Becker's request for comment by the time of publication.