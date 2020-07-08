50 Florida hospital ICUs hit capacity

Hospital intensive care units at 50 Florida hospitals reached capacity as of July 8, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. 

The hospitals that had 0 percent adult bed availability in their ICUs as of July 8 are spread across more than 20 counties. Statewide, 16.4 percent of the total 6,000 adult ICU beds were available. 

Below are the 50 hospitals that reported their ICUs were at capacity as of July 8. They are listed in alphabetical order accompanied by their adult ICU census. 

 

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

28 ICU beds 

 

AdventHealth Apopka

12 ICU beds 

 

AdventHealth Deland

13 ICU beds 

 

AdventHealth East Orlando

21 ICU beds 

 

AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City) 

30 ICU beds 

 

AdventHealth Kissimmee

16 ICU beds 

 

AdventHealth North Pinellas (Tarpon Springs) 

10 ICU beds 

 

AdventHealth Ocala

16 ICU beds 

 

AdventHealth Sebring

12 ICU beds 

 

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

11 ICU beds 

 

Cape Coral Hospital 

22 ICU beds 

 

Central Florida Regional Hospital (Sanford) 

28 ICU beds

 

Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables) 

18 ICU beds 

 

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota

14 ICU beds 

 

Fawcett Memorial Hospital (Port Charlotte)
19 ICU beds 

 

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center

29 ICU beds 

 

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center (Panama City) 

20 ICU beds 

 

Homestead Hospital 

16 ICU beds 

 

Kindred Hospital - Bay Area - Tampa

4 ICU beds 

 

Kindred Hospital - Central Tampa

6 ICU beds 

 

Kindred Hospital - North Florida (Green Cove Springs) 

6 ICU beds 

 

Lake City Medical Center

18 ICU beds 

 

Lakeland Regional Medical Center 

80 ICU beds 

 

Lakeside Medical Center 

6 ICU beds 

 

Larkin Community Hospital (South Miami) 

8 ICU beds 

 

Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus

14 ICU beds 

 

Memorial Hospital Miramar

18 ICU beds 

 

Memorial Hospital of Tampa

12 ICU beds 

 

North Shore Medical Center (Miami) 

51 ICU beds 

 

Northside Hospital (St .Petersburg) 

24 ICU beds 

 

Orange Park Medical Center 

28 ICU beds 

 

Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital (Ocoee) 

14 ICU beds 

 

Orlando Regional Medical Center

65 ICU beds 

 

Orlando Health - South Seminole Hospital (Longwood)

8 ICU beds 

 

Palms of Pasadena Hospital (St. Petersburg) 

10 ICU beds 

 

Plantation General Hospital

14 ICU beds 

 

Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee) 

7 ICU beds 

 

Putnam Community Medical Center (Palatka) 

10 ICU beds 

 

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point (Hudson) 

60 ICU beds 

 

Select Specialty Hospital - Miami

5 ICU beds 

 

Select Specialty Hospital - Pensacola

6 ICU beds 

 

Select Specialty Hospital - Tallahassee

6 ICU beds 

 

Select Specialty Hospital - The Villages

8 ICU beds 

 

St. Petersburg General Hospital 

10 ICU beds 

 

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital 

46 ICU beds 

 

Twin Cities Hospital (Niceville) 

8 ICU beds 

 

University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac) 

15 ICU beds 

 

Westchester General Hospital (Miami) 

7 ICU beds 

 

West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami) 

12 ICU beds 

 

West Marion Community Hospital (Ocala) 

15 ICU beds 

