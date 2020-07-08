50 Florida hospital ICUs hit capacity
Hospital intensive care units at 50 Florida hospitals reached capacity as of July 8, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.
The hospitals that had 0 percent adult bed availability in their ICUs as of July 8 are spread across more than 20 counties. Statewide, 16.4 percent of the total 6,000 adult ICU beds were available.
Below are the 50 hospitals that reported their ICUs were at capacity as of July 8. They are listed in alphabetical order accompanied by their adult ICU census.
AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
28 ICU beds
AdventHealth Apopka
12 ICU beds
AdventHealth Deland
13 ICU beds
AdventHealth East Orlando
21 ICU beds
AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City)
30 ICU beds
AdventHealth Kissimmee
16 ICU beds
AdventHealth North Pinellas (Tarpon Springs)
10 ICU beds
AdventHealth Ocala
16 ICU beds
AdventHealth Sebring
12 ICU beds
AdventHealth Zephyrhills
11 ICU beds
Cape Coral Hospital
22 ICU beds
Central Florida Regional Hospital (Sanford)
28 ICU beds
Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)
18 ICU beds
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
14 ICU beds
Fawcett Memorial Hospital (Port Charlotte)
19 ICU beds
Fort Walton Beach Medical Center
29 ICU beds
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center (Panama City)
20 ICU beds
Homestead Hospital
16 ICU beds
Kindred Hospital - Bay Area - Tampa
4 ICU beds
Kindred Hospital - Central Tampa
6 ICU beds
Kindred Hospital - North Florida (Green Cove Springs)
6 ICU beds
Lake City Medical Center
18 ICU beds
Lakeland Regional Medical Center
80 ICU beds
Lakeside Medical Center
6 ICU beds
Larkin Community Hospital (South Miami)
8 ICU beds
Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus
14 ICU beds
Memorial Hospital Miramar
18 ICU beds
Memorial Hospital of Tampa
12 ICU beds
North Shore Medical Center (Miami)
51 ICU beds
Northside Hospital (St .Petersburg)
24 ICU beds
Orange Park Medical Center
28 ICU beds
Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital (Ocoee)
14 ICU beds
Orlando Regional Medical Center
65 ICU beds
Orlando Health - South Seminole Hospital (Longwood)
8 ICU beds
Palms of Pasadena Hospital (St. Petersburg)
10 ICU beds
Plantation General Hospital
14 ICU beds
Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee)
7 ICU beds
Putnam Community Medical Center (Palatka)
10 ICU beds
Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point (Hudson)
60 ICU beds
Select Specialty Hospital - Miami
5 ICU beds
Select Specialty Hospital - Pensacola
6 ICU beds
Select Specialty Hospital - Tallahassee
6 ICU beds
Select Specialty Hospital - The Villages
8 ICU beds
St. Petersburg General Hospital
10 ICU beds
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
46 ICU beds
Twin Cities Hospital (Niceville)
8 ICU beds
University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)
15 ICU beds
Westchester General Hospital (Miami)
7 ICU beds
West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami)
12 ICU beds
West Marion Community Hospital (Ocala)
15 ICU beds
More articles on patient flow:
6 hospitals closing departments, ending services
Dignity suspends surgeries at 2 California hospitals
Memorial Healthcare in South Florida suspends all elective procedures
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.