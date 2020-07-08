50 Florida hospital ICUs hit capacity

Hospital intensive care units at 50 Florida hospitals reached capacity as of July 8, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

The hospitals that had 0 percent adult bed availability in their ICUs as of July 8 are spread across more than 20 counties. Statewide, 16.4 percent of the total 6,000 adult ICU beds were available.

Below are the 50 hospitals that reported their ICUs were at capacity as of July 8. They are listed in alphabetical order accompanied by their adult ICU census.

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

28 ICU beds

AdventHealth Apopka

12 ICU beds

AdventHealth Deland

13 ICU beds

AdventHealth East Orlando

21 ICU beds

AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City)

30 ICU beds

AdventHealth Kissimmee

16 ICU beds

AdventHealth North Pinellas (Tarpon Springs)

10 ICU beds

AdventHealth Ocala

16 ICU beds

AdventHealth Sebring

12 ICU beds

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

11 ICU beds

Cape Coral Hospital

22 ICU beds

Central Florida Regional Hospital (Sanford)

28 ICU beds

Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)

18 ICU beds

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota

14 ICU beds

Fawcett Memorial Hospital (Port Charlotte)

19 ICU beds

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center

29 ICU beds

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center (Panama City)

20 ICU beds

Homestead Hospital

16 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital - Bay Area - Tampa

4 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital - Central Tampa

6 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital - North Florida (Green Cove Springs)

6 ICU beds

Lake City Medical Center

18 ICU beds

Lakeland Regional Medical Center

80 ICU beds

Lakeside Medical Center

6 ICU beds

Larkin Community Hospital (South Miami)

8 ICU beds

Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus

14 ICU beds

Memorial Hospital Miramar

18 ICU beds

Memorial Hospital of Tampa

12 ICU beds

North Shore Medical Center (Miami)

51 ICU beds

Northside Hospital (St .Petersburg)

24 ICU beds

Orange Park Medical Center

28 ICU beds

Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital (Ocoee)

14 ICU beds

Orlando Regional Medical Center

65 ICU beds

Orlando Health - South Seminole Hospital (Longwood)

8 ICU beds

Palms of Pasadena Hospital (St. Petersburg)

10 ICU beds

Plantation General Hospital



14 ICU beds

Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee)

7 ICU beds

Putnam Community Medical Center (Palatka)

10 ICU beds

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point (Hudson)

60 ICU beds

Select Specialty Hospital - Miami

5 ICU beds

Select Specialty Hospital - Pensacola

6 ICU beds

Select Specialty Hospital - Tallahassee

6 ICU beds

Select Specialty Hospital - The Villages

8 ICU beds

St. Petersburg General Hospital

10 ICU beds

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital

46 ICU beds

Twin Cities Hospital (Niceville)

8 ICU beds

University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)

15 ICU beds

Westchester General Hospital (Miami)

7 ICU beds

West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami)

12 ICU beds

West Marion Community Hospital (Ocala)

15 ICU beds

More articles on patient flow:

6 hospitals closing departments, ending services

Dignity suspends surgeries at 2 California hospitals

Memorial Healthcare in South Florida suspends all elective procedures













© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.