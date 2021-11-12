5 states with highest COVID-19 admissions this week & 5 other things to know: AHA

The American Hospital Association released its latest edition of the COVID-19 Snapshot Nov. 11, underscoring the persisting challenges hospitals face amid the pandemic.

Six things to know:

1. From Aug. 1, 2020, to Nov. 8, 2021, 3,287,642 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations have been recorded, according to CDC data.

2. California has reported the highest number of COVID-19 hospital admissions over the last seven days with 2,921 hospitalizations, followed by Ohio (2,139), Texas (2,118), Michigan (2,086) and Pennsylvania (1,950), according to federal data.

3. As of Nov. 11, the U.S. has recorded 46,793,238 total COVID-19 cases, according to data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University. Over the last seven days, 531,297 cases have been recorded.

4. As of Nov. 11, the U.S. has confirmed 759,065 total COVID-19 deaths, with 8,190 recorded over the last seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

5. Compared to 2019, there was a 20 percent increase in hospital supply expenses per adjusted discharge year-to-date, according to an Oct. 2021 Kaufman Hall National Hospital Flash Report.

6. Hospital discharges decreased by 6.3 percent compared to 2019, according to the Kaufman Hall report.