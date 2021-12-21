33 hospitals ending services in 2021

Dozens of healthcare organizations have closed medical departments or ended services to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or prevent patient care lapses throughout 2021.

Here are 33 hospitals that ended services in 2021 as reported by Becker's Healthcare, listed in descending order:

1. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine will close the obstetrics and gynecology department in January at its McHenry, Ill., hospital.

2. At least 154 mental health beds were closed at psychiatric units and hospitals in Massachusetts over the last 10 months.

3. Detroit Medical Center ended its kidney transplant program, the hospital told Becker's in December.

4. Mercyhealth filed an application with the Illinois Health and Services Review Board to end inpatient services at Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton in Rockford, Ill., effective Jan. 12.

5. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health System closed the emergency room at its Lehighton campus in November, which included the system's inpatient behavioral health unit, outpatient services, nursing facility and patient acute rehabilitation center.

6. Staffing challenges forced Community Hospital Long Beach (Calif.) to shut down its emergency department in November, earlier than planned.

7. Bayfront Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River, Fla., will close its labor and delivery unit and end obstetrical and newborn services Feb. 11.

8. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus, Ga., will end gynecologic oncology services in January.

9. Lewiston-based Central Maine Medical Center, part of Central Maine Healthcare, announced in October it is closing its neonatal intensive care unit because of staff resignations over the state's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

10. Minneapolis-based Allina Health will close labor and delivery services at Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn., and move them to United Hospital and Children's Minnesota, both based in St. Paul. This takes effect Feb. 3.

11. Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare is seeking approval to close its maternity ward at Windham (Conn.) Hospital.

12. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare announced in October it is ending inpatient care at one of its hospitals in Plantation, Fla., and is converting the facility to a freestanding emergency room.

13. Dallas-based Steward Health Care ended maternity and obstetric services at Sharon (Pa.) Regional Medical Center on Sept. 29, after originally planning for Dec. 31.

14. Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, Pa., owned by Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, ended surgical and acute inpatient care in September.

15. Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health announced in September it is closing 121 beds at two hospital campuses because of a staffing shortage.

16. Providence-based Rhode Island Hospital closed part of its emergency department Sept. 23 because of a nursing shortage.

17. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health closed 180 beds in September because of staffing problems.

18. Henry Ford Health System in Detroit said in September it closed 120 beds because of staffing shortages.

19. Amita Health Saint Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago sought approval in July to close its pediatric unit.

20. Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, closed its outpatient surgery center Sept. 1.

21. New York City-based Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center closed 200 beds and ended inpatient services July 1.

22. Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health closed its 24-hour standalone emergency center in Ware, Mass., on June 3.

23. Mayo Clinic Health System closed six clinics in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin because of low patient volume.

24. Catholic Health's Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph campus, in Cheektowaga, N.Y., closed its intensive care unit and inpatient services in May.

25. Paradise Valley Hospital in National City, Calif., closed its obstetrics, labor and delivery and newborn nursing units Aug. 4.

26. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health said in May it is closing 218 inpatient beds at its hospital in Hammond, Ind.

27. Community HealthCare System closed the emergency room and all inpatient beds June 4 at its facility in St. Marys, Kan.

28. St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., ended COVID-19 inpatient care in May.

29. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network closed its outpatient center in New Kensington, Pa., on May 11.

30. Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital's maternity ward closed April 5.

31. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health ended inpatient care and emergency services at its hospital in Norfolk, Va., on April 1.

32. Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center shifted acute care and surgical services to Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and reduced its inpatient capacity from 107 beds to 10.

33. Guthrie Towanda (Pa.) Memorial Hospital ended surgical services Jan. 1.