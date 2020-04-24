The victory playlist: Songs hospitals play to celebrate COVID-19 wins

Hospitals across the country are burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic, often in extreme and unexpected ways, but that doesn't mean they aren't counting their wins.

Several hospitals have selected songs to play when COVID-19 patients are released from their care, ranging from tunes recorded by Journey to The Beatles.

At Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital, staff play The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun" when patients are discharged, and at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, staff play it when patients are taken off ventilators and can breathe on their own, The New York Times reports.



Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, N.Y., plays Anna Nalick's "Breathe (2 AM)" when patients come off ventilators, and at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, N.Y., it's The Police's "Every Breath You Take," according to the Times.

St. Luke's University Health Network in Allentown, Pa., plays "Gonna Fly Now," made famous by the movie "Rocky," when coronavirus patients are discharged, lehighvalleylive.com reports. And so does Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., according to WWLP, a dual NBC/CW+-affiliate TV station.

Henry Ford Health System, which has discharged more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in the last month, opts to play Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," according to WXYZ-TV, an ABC affiliate.

Meanwhile, MelroseWakefield Hospital in Melrose, Mass., opts for the upbeat tune, "Happy," by Pharrell William,' 10 Boston reports.

