The top-rated hospitals for patient experience, state by state: 2022

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in each state using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The HCAHPS summary star rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals. The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020-March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four.

Users should interpret the data with caution, as it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal," according to CMS.

The hospitals below received a four- or five-star patient experience summary rating, as denoted per state.

Alabama

*Five-star summary rating

Monroe County Hospital (Monroeville)

Alaska

*Four-star summary rating

673d Medical Group (Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson) (Jber)

Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau)

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital

South Peninsula Hospital (Homer)

Arizona

*Five-star summary rating

Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

Oasis Hospital (Phoenix)

Arkansas

*Five-star summary rating

Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

California

*Five-star summary rating

Fresno Surgical Hospital

Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)

Stanislaus Surgical Hospital (Modesto)

Colorado

*Five-star summary rating

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

Centura Health's OrthoColorado Hospital at St. Anthony Medical Campus (Lakewood)

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (Meeker)

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

UCHealth Grandview Hospital (Colorado Springs)

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (Aurora)

Connecticut

*Four-star summary rating

Griffin Hospital (Derby)

Johnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs)

Middlesex Hospital (Middletown)

Midstate Medical Center (Meriden)

West Haven VA Medical Center

Delaware

*Four-star summary rating

Beebe Medical Center (Lewes)

Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus (Milford)

Wilmington VA Medical Center

Florida

*Five-star summary rating

AdventHealth Wauchula

Georgia

*Four-star summary rating

Bacon County Hospital (Alma)

Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie)

Dwight Eisenhower Army Medical Center (Fort Gordon)

Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro)

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)

Grady General Hospital (Cairo)

Martin Army Community Hospital (Fort Benning)

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital (Vidalia)

Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton)

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)

Southeast Georgia Health System-Camden Campus (St. Marys)

Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta (Newnan)

St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)

Ty Cobb Regional Medical Center (Lavonia)

Upson Regional Medical Center (Thomaston)

Winn Army Community Hospital (Fort Stewart)

Hawaii

*Four-star summary rating

Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)

Hilo Medical Center

Kaiser Foundation Hospital (Honolulu)

Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)

The Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu)

Tripler Army Medical Center-Fort Shafter (Honolulu)

Idaho

*Five-star summary rating

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)

Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)

Illinois

*Five-star summary rating

Hammond Henry Hospital (Geneseo)

Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago (Zion)

Salem Township Hospital (Salem)

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)

Indiana

*Five-star summary rating

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Iowa

*Five-star summary rating

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Floyd Valley Healthcare (Le Mars)

Greater Regional Medical Center (Creston)

Iowa City VA Medical Center

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Orange City Area Health System

Regional Medical Center (Manchester)

Kansas

*Five-star summary rating

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center (Wichita)

Manhattan Surgical Hospital

Mercy Specialty Hospital-Southeast Kansas (Galena)

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)

Salina Surgical Hospital

Kentucky

*Four-star summary rating

Baptist Health Corbin

Baptist Health La Grange

Baptist Health Lexington

Baptist Health Paducah

Baptist Health Richmond

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (Fort Campbell)

Harrison Memorial Hospital (Cynthiana)

Lexington VA Medical Center

Monroe County Medical Center (Tompkinsville)

Spring View Hospital (Lebanon)

St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital

St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas Hospital

Whitesburg ARH Hospital

Louisiana

*Five-star summary rating

Avala Hospital (Covington)

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital (Raceland)

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)

Our Lady of the Lake Surgical Hospital (Slidell)

Park Place Surgical Hospital (Lafayette)

Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

Maine

*Five-star summary rating

Lincoln Medical Partners (Damariscotta)

Redington-Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)

Stephens Memorial Hospital (Norway)

Togus VA Medical Center (Chelsea)

Maryland

*Four-star summary rating

Garrett County Memorial Hospital (Oakland)

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda)

Massachusetts

*Five-star summary rating

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

Michigan

*Five-star summary rating

Bronson LakeView Hospital (Paw Paw)

Eaton Rapids Medical Center

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center

Minnesota

*Five-star summary rating

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby)

Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)

Lake Region Healthcare (Fergus Falls)

New Ulm Medical Center

Perham Health

River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St. Peter)

Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)

Welia Health (Mora)

Mississippi

*Five-star summary rating

81st Medical Group-Keesler Air Force Base (Biloxi)

Missouri

*Five-star summary rating

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)

Montana

*Five-star summary rating

VA Montana Healthcare System (Fort Harrison)

Nebraska

*Five-star summary rating

Avera St. Anthony's Hospital (O'Neill)

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

Lincoln Surgical Hospital

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)

York General Hospital

Nevada

*Four-star summary rating

99th Medical Group-Nellis Air Force Base

Banner Churchill Community Hospital (Fallon)

Carson Valley Medical Center (Gardnerville)

Northern Nevada Medical Center (Sparks)

New Hampshire

*Five-star summary rating

Littleton Regional Healthcare

New Jersey

*Four-star summary rating

Deborah Heart and Lung Center (Browns Mills)

Inspira Medical Center Elmer

St. Luke's Warren Campus (Phillipsburg)

University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro

Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)

New Mexico

*Five-star summary rating

Artesia General Hospital

New York

*Five-star summary rating

Adirondack Medical Center-Saranac Lake

Keller Army Community Hospital (West Point)

North Carolina

*Five-star summary rating

Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center

Chatham Hospital (Siler City)

Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)

North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)

St. Luke's Hospital (Columbus)

North Dakota

*Five-star summary rating

Fargo VA Medical Center

Jamestown Regional Medical Center

Ohio

*Five-star summary rating

88th Medical Group-Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center

Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital

Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Selby General Hospital (Marietta)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

University Hospitals-Geneva Medical Center

Oklahoma

*Five-star summary rating

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital-South Campus (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)

Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital

Oregon

*Five-star summary rating

Santiam Hospital (Stayton)

CHI St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton)

Pennsylvania

*Five-star summary rating

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

Edgewood Surgical Hospital (Transfer)

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

Penn Highlands Elk (St. Marys)

Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

UPMC Cole (Coudersport)

Wellspan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)

Rhode Island

*Four-star summary rating

Newport Hospital

Providence VA Medical Center

South County Hospital (Wakefield)

Westerly Hospital

South Carolina

*Five-star summary rating

Charleston VA Medical Center

South Dakota

*Five-star summary rating

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

VA Black Hills Health Care System-Fort Meade

Tennessee

*Five-star summary rating

Ascension St. Thomas Hospital for Spinal Surgery (Nashville)

Mountain Home VA Medical Center

Unity Medical Center (Manchester)

Texas

*Five-star summary rating

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Trophy Club

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Pflugerville

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Arlington)

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Fort Worth

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Las Colinas (Irving)

Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio

Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)

The Physicians Centre (Bryan)

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)

South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi)

Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery (Plano)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake

Texas Institute for Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital (Dallas)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

Utah

*Five-star summary rating

Central Valley Medical Center (Nephi)

Gunnison Valley Hospital

Park City Hospital

Vermont

*Five-star summary rating

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)

Virginia

*Four-star summary rating

Buchanan General Hospital (Grundy)

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital (Rocky Mount)

Carilion Giles Community Hospital (Pearisburg)

Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital (Lexington)

Clinch Valley Medical Center (Richlands)

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Medical College of Virginia Hospitals (Richmond)

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

Novant Health UVA Haymarket Medical Center

Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (Onancock)

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital (Gloucester)

Salem VA Medical Center

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital (South Boston)

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville)

Shenandoah Memorial Hospital (Woodstock)

Smyth County Community Hospital (Marion)

University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)

VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital

Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington)

Warren Memorial Hospital-Valley Health (Front Royal)

Washington

*Five-star summary rating

Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend)

Pullman Regional Hospital

West Virginia

*Five-star summary rating

Beckley VA Medical Center

Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)

Charleston Surgical Hospital

Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Buckhannon)

Wisconsin

*Five-star summary rating

Columbus Community Hospital

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie du Chien)

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Grant Regional Health Center (Lancaster)

Madison VA Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland (Barron)

Memorial Medical Center (Ashland)

Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center (Lake Geneva)

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

Osceola Medical Center

Richland Hospital (Richland Center)

River Falls Area Hospital

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie du Sac)

Southwest Health Center (Platteville)

Stoughton Hospital Association

The Monroe Clinic

Tomah Memorial Hospital

Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)

Westfields Hospital & Clinic (New Richmond)

Wyoming

*Five-star summary rating

Memorial Hospital of Converse County (Douglas)

Editor's note: This article was updated March 24 at 10:20 a.m. CT.