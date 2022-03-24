The top-rated hospitals for patient experience, state by state: 2022

- Small
Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in each state using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.
The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The HCAHPS summary star rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals. The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020-March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four.
Users should interpret the data with caution, as it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal," according to CMS.
The hospitals below received a four- or five-star patient experience summary rating, as denoted per state.
Alabama
*Five-star summary rating
Monroe County Hospital (Monroeville)
Alaska
*Four-star summary rating
673d Medical Group (Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson) (Jber)
Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau)
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital
South Peninsula Hospital (Homer)
Arizona
*Five-star summary rating
Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)
Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)
Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)
Oasis Hospital (Phoenix)
Arkansas
*Five-star summary rating
Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)
Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)
Fayetteville VA Medical Center
California
*Five-star summary rating
Fresno Surgical Hospital
Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)
Stanislaus Surgical Hospital (Modesto)
Colorado
*Five-star summary rating
Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)
Centura Health's OrthoColorado Hospital at St. Anthony Medical Campus (Lakewood)
Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (Meeker)
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
UCHealth Grandview Hospital (Colorado Springs)
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (Aurora)
Connecticut
*Four-star summary rating
Griffin Hospital (Derby)
Johnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs)
Middlesex Hospital (Middletown)
Midstate Medical Center (Meriden)
West Haven VA Medical Center
Delaware
*Four-star summary rating
Beebe Medical Center (Lewes)
Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus (Milford)
Wilmington VA Medical Center
Florida
*Five-star summary rating
AdventHealth Wauchula
Georgia
*Four-star summary rating
Bacon County Hospital (Alma)
Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie)
Dwight Eisenhower Army Medical Center (Fort Gordon)
Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro)
Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)
Grady General Hospital (Cairo)
Martin Army Community Hospital (Fort Benning)
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital (Vidalia)
Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton)
Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)
Southeast Georgia Health System-Camden Campus (St. Marys)
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta (Newnan)
St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)
Ty Cobb Regional Medical Center (Lavonia)
Upson Regional Medical Center (Thomaston)
Winn Army Community Hospital (Fort Stewart)
Hawaii
*Four-star summary rating
Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)
Hilo Medical Center
Kaiser Foundation Hospital (Honolulu)
Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)
The Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu)
Tripler Army Medical Center-Fort Shafter (Honolulu)
Idaho
*Five-star summary rating
Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)
St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)
Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)
Illinois
*Five-star summary rating
Hammond Henry Hospital (Geneseo)
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago (Zion)
Salem Township Hospital (Salem)
Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)
Indiana
*Five-star summary rating
OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)
Iowa
*Five-star summary rating
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)
Floyd Valley Healthcare (Le Mars)
Greater Regional Medical Center (Creston)
Iowa City VA Medical Center
Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond
Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion
Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)
Orange City Area Health System
Regional Medical Center (Manchester)
Kansas
*Five-star summary rating
Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)
Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center (Wichita)
Manhattan Surgical Hospital
Mercy Specialty Hospital-Southeast Kansas (Galena)
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)
Salina Surgical Hospital
Kentucky
*Four-star summary rating
Baptist Health Corbin
Baptist Health La Grange
Baptist Health Lexington
Baptist Health Paducah
Baptist Health Richmond
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (Fort Campbell)
Harrison Memorial Hospital (Cynthiana)
Lexington VA Medical Center
Monroe County Medical Center (Tompkinsville)
Spring View Hospital (Lebanon)
St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas Hospital
Whitesburg ARH Hospital
Louisiana
*Five-star summary rating
Avala Hospital (Covington)
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)
Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)
Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital (Raceland)
Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)
Our Lady of the Lake Surgical Hospital (Slidell)
Park Place Surgical Hospital (Lafayette)
Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)
Maine
*Five-star summary rating
Lincoln Medical Partners (Damariscotta)
Redington-Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)
Stephens Memorial Hospital (Norway)
Togus VA Medical Center (Chelsea)
Maryland
*Four-star summary rating
Garrett County Memorial Hospital (Oakland)
Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda)
Massachusetts
*Five-star summary rating
Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)
Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)
New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)
Michigan
*Five-star summary rating
Bronson LakeView Hospital (Paw Paw)
Eaton Rapids Medical Center
Iron Mountain VA Medical Center
Minnesota
*Five-star summary rating
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby)
Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)
Lake Region Healthcare (Fergus Falls)
New Ulm Medical Center
Perham Health
River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St. Peter)
Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)
Welia Health (Mora)
Mississippi
*Five-star summary rating
81st Medical Group-Keesler Air Force Base (Biloxi)
Missouri
*Five-star summary rating
Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)
Montana
*Five-star summary rating
VA Montana Healthcare System (Fort Harrison)
Nebraska
*Five-star summary rating
Avera St. Anthony's Hospital (O'Neill)
Boone County Health Center (Albion)
Community Medical Center (Falls City)
Lincoln Surgical Hospital
Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)
Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)
Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)
York General Hospital
Nevada
*Four-star summary rating
99th Medical Group-Nellis Air Force Base
Banner Churchill Community Hospital (Fallon)
Carson Valley Medical Center (Gardnerville)
Northern Nevada Medical Center (Sparks)
New Hampshire
*Five-star summary rating
Littleton Regional Healthcare
New Jersey
*Four-star summary rating
Deborah Heart and Lung Center (Browns Mills)
Inspira Medical Center Elmer
St. Luke's Warren Campus (Phillipsburg)
University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro
Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)
New Mexico
*Five-star summary rating
Artesia General Hospital
New York
*Five-star summary rating
Adirondack Medical Center-Saranac Lake
Keller Army Community Hospital (West Point)
North Carolina
*Five-star summary rating
Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center
Chatham Hospital (Siler City)
Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)
North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)
St. Luke's Hospital (Columbus)
North Dakota
*Five-star summary rating
Fargo VA Medical Center
Jamestown Regional Medical Center
Ohio
*Five-star summary rating
88th Medical Group-Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)
Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)
Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital
Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
Selby General Hospital (Marietta)
Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)
University Hospitals-Geneva Medical Center
Oklahoma
*Five-star summary rating
Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)
Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery (Oklahoma City)
Oklahoma Heart Hospital-South Campus (Oklahoma City)
Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)
Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)
Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital
Oregon
*Five-star summary rating
Santiam Hospital (Stayton)
CHI St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton)
Pennsylvania
*Five-star summary rating
Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)
Edgewood Surgical Hospital (Transfer)
Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)
Penn Highlands Elk (St. Marys)
Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)
Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)
Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)
UPMC Cole (Coudersport)
Wellspan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)
Rhode Island
*Four-star summary rating
Newport Hospital
Providence VA Medical Center
South County Hospital (Wakefield)
Westerly Hospital
South Carolina
*Five-star summary rating
Charleston VA Medical Center
South Dakota
*Five-star summary rating
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)
Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)
Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital
VA Black Hills Health Care System-Fort Meade
Tennessee
*Five-star summary rating
Ascension St. Thomas Hospital for Spinal Surgery (Nashville)
Mountain Home VA Medical Center
Unity Medical Center (Manchester)
Texas
*Five-star summary rating
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Trophy Club
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Pflugerville
Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)
Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Arlington)
Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Fort Worth
Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Las Colinas (Irving)
Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio
Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)
The Physicians Centre (Bryan)
Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)
South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)
South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi)
Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery (Plano)
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
Texas Institute for Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital (Dallas)
Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)
UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital
Utah
*Five-star summary rating
Central Valley Medical Center (Nephi)
Gunnison Valley Hospital
Park City Hospital
Vermont
*Five-star summary rating
Copley Hospital (Morrisville)
Virginia
*Four-star summary rating
Buchanan General Hospital (Grundy)
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital (Rocky Mount)
Carilion Giles Community Hospital (Pearisburg)
Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital (Lexington)
Clinch Valley Medical Center (Richlands)
Fort Belvoir Community Hospital
Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)
Medical College of Virginia Hospitals (Richmond)
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
Novant Health UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (Onancock)
Riverside Walter Reed Hospital (Gloucester)
Salem VA Medical Center
Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital (South Boston)
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville)
Shenandoah Memorial Hospital (Woodstock)
Smyth County Community Hospital (Marion)
University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)
VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington)
Warren Memorial Hospital-Valley Health (Front Royal)
Washington
*Five-star summary rating
Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend)
Pullman Regional Hospital
West Virginia
*Five-star summary rating
Beckley VA Medical Center
Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)
Charleston Surgical Hospital
Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill)
St. Joseph's Hospital (Buckhannon)
Wisconsin
*Five-star summary rating
Columbus Community Hospital
Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie du Chien)
Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)
Grant Regional Health Center (Lancaster)
Madison VA Medical Center
Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland (Barron)
Memorial Medical Center (Ashland)
Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center (Lake Geneva)
Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)
OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)
Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)
Osceola Medical Center
Richland Hospital (Richland Center)
River Falls Area Hospital
Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie du Sac)
Southwest Health Center (Platteville)
Stoughton Hospital Association
The Monroe Clinic
Tomah Memorial Hospital
Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)
Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)
Westfields Hospital & Clinic (New Richmond)
Wyoming
*Five-star summary rating
Memorial Hospital of Converse County (Douglas)
Editor's note: This article was updated March 24 at 10:20 a.m. CT.