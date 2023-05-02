Essentia Health's patient experience upgrades at replacement hospital

Essentia Health is leaning into technology to enhance the patient experience at the upgraded St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.

The $900 million facility is slated to open in the third quarter and will replace the old St. Mary's Medical Center. The Duluth, Minn.-based health system outlined features the updated facility will offer to patients and their families in a May 1 news release.

Private patient rooms will each include a patient education and entertainment system meant to mirror a "hotel-like" experience. Other features include text-based surgery notifications for visitors while their loved one is undergoing a procedure, and a digital wayfinding kiosk to give clear instructions on navigating the campus. Additionally, the facility will have a pneumatic tube system to transport smaller items quickly, similar to the set up at a bank drive-through.