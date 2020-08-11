CMS updates patient experience star ratings: 4 things to know

CMS updated its hospital compare site with new patient experience star ratings on July 31.

Four things to know:

1. The summary star ratings are based solely on Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores collected between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019. For more information on methodology, click here.

2. CMS assigned a patient experience star rating to 3,478 hospitals as of July 31.

3. CMS gave 266 hospitals (8 percent) five stars for patient experience, the highest score a hospital can receive. On the other hand, 85 hospitals (2 percent) received one star.

4. Overall, 1,120 (32 percent) received four stars; 1,479 (43 percent) received three stars and 528 (15 percent), received two stars.

