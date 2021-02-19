Americans more comfortable seeking care amid pandemic, survey suggests

Americans' comfort with visiting a hospital or physicians' office is growing amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, according to Healthgrades' latest COVID-19 Patient Confidence Study published Feb. 18.

Healthgrades launched the study in March 2020 to assess trends in consumer behavior amid the pandemic. The report is based on a weekly survey of a random sample of 200 Americans. The most recent study represents data through Feb. 12.

Three findings:

1. Seventy-two percent of respondents said they'd feel comfortable going to their primary care physician tomorrow, up from 40 percent in April 2020.

2. Sixty-nine percent said they'd feel comfortable visiting a specialist tomorrow (up from 38 percent in April), and 63 percent said they'd be willing to visit urgent care (up from 32 percent in April).

3. Fifty-four percent of respondents said they'd feel comfortable having an elective procedure at a hospital, and 64 percent said they'd undergo an in-office medical procedure.

To view the full survey, click here.

More articles on patient experience:

Cleveland Clinic's CXO: 4 important promises to patients

Lehigh Valley Hospital apologizes after patients report meal delays

CMS extends deadline to submit patient experience, interoperability data

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.