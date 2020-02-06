ARM Industry Leaders, Why Aren’t You Texting?

Text messaging for debt collections might seem like a bridge too far. But it’s entirely within reach today.

Note: This was originally posted on the Ontario Systems ' website

Maybe you haven’t made the leap because you’re uncomfortable with the idea of going digital. You aren’t sure how to avoid the pitfalls (of which there are many). You’re hoping that at some point, texting will become less of a compliance risk.

Let’s face it. If you’re waiting for just the right moment to start texting, you never will—to the ongoing detriment of your business.

Communication technologies continue to advance at lightning speed and change the way businesses and consumers interact. Relying solely on letters and phone calls to reach consumers is no way to operate, much less get ahead in the marketplace. In fact, playing it safe may be the greatest threat to your business long term.

Still wavering on the idea of texting consumers? Here’s why you need to act, and act soon. Click here to continue>>

News from our partners.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.