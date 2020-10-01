Senator raises concerns about Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy court location

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., wrote a letter to Purdue Pharma's board members Sept. 29 requesting they release emails and any other information related to the drugmaker's choice to change its New York address for receiving legal documents from Albany to White Plains.

White Plains, a suburb of New York City, has become a popular place for companies undergoing financial woes, as Judge Robert Drain is the only judge overseeing Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases there, according to The Wall Street Journal. In August, the newspaper reported that clusters of companies in financial trouble rented short-term office spaces near White Plains so they could have their upcoming bankruptcy cases heard by Mr. Drain.

"Given the significant public interest in the outcome of this case, full transparency is needed to ensure public faith in the integrity of the bankruptcy system," Ms. Baldwin wrote. "Therefore, I ask that Purdue provide information documenting the decision — approved by the board — to change its address to White Plains immediately before filing for bankruptcy."

A spokesperson for Purdue Pharma told The Wall Street Journal the change of address was appropriate, saying, "White Plains is about 15 miles from our corporate headquarters, and is the closest federal bankruptcy courthouse."

More articles on opioids:

Senators urge bankruptcy judge to block Purdue Pharma CEO's $3.5 million bonus

New York hits J&J with lawsuit over opioid marketing

FDA opioid approvals relied on short trials, patient exclusions, study contends

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.