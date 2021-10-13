Overdose deaths at new high, CDC data show

More than 96,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in March, marking a new record high, ​​according to preliminary CDC data released Oct. 13.

The U.S. reported 96,779 fatal overdoses during this time period, which included the nation's first major COVID-19 surge and sweeping lockdowns. This figure is up 29.6 percent from the 74,679 overdose deaths reported in the 12-month period ending in March 2020.

Every state except for New Hampshire, South Dakota and New Jersey reported increases in overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending in March.

The CDC noted that these deaths are provisional, as investigations into some drug overdose deaths may be ongoing. The agency predicts the final tally for this time period will be closer to 99,100 deaths.

