Biden administration commits $1.5B for opioid epidemic

HHS is set to give about $1.5 billion to states and territories to battle the opioid epidemic.

The State Opioid Response program will give formula funding to states and territories for raising access to FDA-approved medications to treat Opioid Use Disorder, and for supporting prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery support services, according to a May 19 HHS news release.

In addition, the program will help care for stimulant addiction, including cocaine and methamphetamine.

The funding will be distributed in fiscal year 2022 to all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C, and eight territories. Money will be set aside for the states with the highest opioid-related mortality rates.