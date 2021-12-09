Allergan settles New York opioid case for $200M

Allergan agreed to pay $200 million by mid-2022 to settle allegations that it contributed to New York's opioid epidemic, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Dec. 8.

The settlement also bars Allergan and its subsidiaries from selling opioids in New York for the next decade. Allergan, best known for making Botox, discontinued its branded opioids business in 2020, a spokesperson for AbbVie, Allergan's parent company, told The New York Times.

The agreement is part of sweeping opioids litigation that New York state and two counties filed against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacy chains in June.

Several companies, including Johnson & Johnson and CVS Health, have already inked settlements with New York. Teva Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiary Anda are the two remaining defendants in the case.