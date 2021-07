2020 overdose deaths, by state

Provisional data shows California had the most fatal overdoses among U.S. states in 2020, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released July 20.

The ranking is based on data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. The figures represent provisional drug overdose death counts for 2020 and have been adjusted to account for underreporting.

Of the nearly 3.4 million deaths recorded in the U.S. last year, 93,331 were caused by fatal overdoses.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia compare.