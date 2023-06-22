Top 20 children's hospitals for pediatric cancer

U.S. News & World Report recently named its top children's hospital for pediatric cancer.

The rankings were compiled by U.S. News and RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm. They collected and examined data from 119 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. The rankings reflect measures such as clinical outcomes, compliance with established best practices, and level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care.

The methodology focused less on expert opinion and included more weight on measures such as commitment to best practices and equity, diversity and inclusion. U.S. News said the existing methodology continues to include reputational survey results (expert opinion) as well as supplemental information from resources such as the National Cancer Institute.

Note: The list includes a tie.

Top 20 hospitals for pediatric cancer

1. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

2. Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center

3. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

4. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

5. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

6. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

7. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

8. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

9. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

9. Johns Hopkins Children's Center (Baltimore)

9. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

12. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, San Francisco and Oakland (Calif.)

13. Seattle Children's Hospital

14. MSK Kids at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

15. Children's Medical Center Dallas

16. University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital (Ann Arbor)

17. Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

18. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

19. Children's Cancer Hospital-University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

20. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)