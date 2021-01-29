Top 10 oncology stories in January
Stories involving the removal of a former oncologist at Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health were Becker's top-read oncology briefs in January.
Here are the 10 most-read oncology stories for the month, beginning with the most popular:
St. Peter's oncologist was removed for harming patients, CEO says
St. Peter's oncologist incorrectly treated patient for lung cancer for 11 years, hospital says
CVS partners with Cancer Treatment Centers of America for in-home chemo
Majority of breast cancer patients who opt to 'go flat' are satisfied with outcome, study finds
Radiation oncology patients satisfied with telemedicine visits, study finds
1st cases of vaginal cancer transmission to infants reported in Japan
Houston cancer cluster detected near site contaminated by creosote
