Top 10 oncology stories in January

Erica Carbajal - Print  | 

Stories involving the removal of a former oncologist at Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health were Becker's top-read oncology briefs in January. 

Here are the 10 most-read oncology stories for the month, beginning with the most popular: 

  1. St. Peter's oncologist was removed for harming patients, CEO says

  2. St. Peter's oncologist incorrectly treated patient for lung cancer for 11 years, hospital says

  3. CVS partners with Cancer Treatment Centers of America for in-home chemo

  4. Majority of breast cancer patients who opt to 'go flat' are satisfied with outcome, study finds

  5. Radiation oncology patients satisfied with telemedicine visits, study finds

  6. 4 recent cancer facility constructions, expansions

  7. Cancer survivors have older hearts, CDC finds

  8. 5 recent cancer care partnerships

  9. 1st cases of vaginal cancer transmission to infants reported in Japan

  10. Houston cancer cluster detected near site contaminated by creosote

More articles on oncology:
Texas Oncology CFO also named COO
Houston cancer cluster detected near site contaminated by creosote
Cervical cancer screenings fell 80% during California's stay-at-home order, CDC finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars