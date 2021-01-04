4 recent cancer facility constructions, expansions

Here are four hospitals, health systems and cancer treatment centers that have expanded their cancer care facilities or shared plans to open new centers since Dec. 7.

1. Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional Hospital unveiled its cancer center Dec. 7, which expands medical and radiation oncology services in the state's west central region.

2. Shiloh, Ill.-based Metro East Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center is opening a location in O'Fallon, Ill., this summer and will offer Mohs surgery, one of the most effective skin cancer treatments.

3. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health recently opened a $6.2 million, 11,300-square-foot cancer institute in Riverhead, N.Y. The outpatient facility offers comprehensive care services including immunotherapy, hormone therapy and cancer surgery consultations, among others.

4. Construction on a $6.5 million cancer center in Hilo, Hawaii, recently broke ground and is expected to be completed by 2022. The 20,000-square-foot facility will offer specialized oncology care and primary care, among other specialty services.

