Breast cancer leading type worldwide, surpassing lung cancer

Breast cancer is now the leading cause of cancer worldwide, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer's 2020 global estimates published Dec.15.

Here are the five most commonly diagnosed cancers worldwide, according to the data:

Breast cancer — 11.7 percent Lung cancer — 11.4 percent Colorectal cancer — 10 percent Prostate cancer — 7.3 percent Stomach cancer — 5.6 percent

Lung cancer accounts for 18 percent of total cancer deaths, making it the leading cause of cancer death. It's followed by CRC (9.4 percent), prostate cancer (7.3 percent) and stomach cancer (5.6 percent). The agency also estimates that new cancer cases have risen by 19.3 million and deaths by 10 million in 2020. In 2040, the projected cancer burden is expected to reach 28.4 million new cases.

