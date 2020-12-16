Cancer donations drop amid pandemic

Donations to the American Cancer Society dropped 80 percent during the pandemic, local CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reported Dec. 15.

That drop has cut research funding by 50 percent, Christina Kelly, ACS spokesperson, told KIRO-TV.

"There is no worse feeling to know that cancer patients that rely on you may be disappointed," she said.

The drop in donations is also affecting Seattle Cancer Care Alliance's research said Nancy Davidson, MD, president of the alliance.

"It's very worrisome for us because we know that research is really the foundation of what we do," she said. "The research that we're doing today is the treatment for patients tomorrow."

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to the American Cancer Society and will update the report as more information becomes available.

