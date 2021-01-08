5 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are five recent cancer partnerships and affiliations formed since Dec. 7.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a partnership announcement to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com

1. Thousand Oaks, Calif-based Amgen, a biotech company, and Irving, Texas-based McKesson Corp., a healthcare supply company, entered a multiyear partnership aimed at increasing access to innovative oncology medicine in local community practices.

2. Detroit-based Henry Ford Cancer Institute partnered with United Outstanding Physicians, an organization with nearly 1,000 independent private practice physicians in Southeast Michigan. The partnership aims to streamline patients' cancer journey and allows UOP physicians to refer patients to HFCI, where they'll be matched with a patient navigator and have wider access to specialists.

3. Carterville, Ill.-based SIH Cancer Institute partnered with St. Louis-based Siteman Cancer Center to provide Southern Illinois cancer patients access to highly specialized treatments such as proton therapy and clinical trials.

4. Santa Monica, Calif.-based Kite, a Gilead biopharmaceutical company, and Oxford BioTherapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology company, formed a research collaboration to evaluate five novel targets for a number of blood cancers and solid tumors, and develop potential cell therapies.

5. Monrovia, Calif.-based Xencor, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston partnered to develop antibody therapeutics for the potential treatment of cancer patients. MD Anderson will work on antibody identification and development, while Xencor will use its technology platform to create therapeutic candidates.

More articles on oncology:

UAB moving some cancer patients to hotels amid COVID-19 spike

4 recent cancer facility constructions, expansions

Majority of breast cancer patients who opt to 'go flat' are satisfied with outcome, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.