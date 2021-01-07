UAB moving some cancer patients to hotels amid COVID-19 spike

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital is moving some cancer patients to local hotels to recover after surgery as it sees a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 patients, Alabama Local reported Jan. 6.

"[Cancer] patients that would typically just be watched over night and then go home in the morning, we're making use of hotels that are approximate to the hospital," Anthony Patterson, hospital CEO, said during a press conference Jan. 6, according to the news outlet. "That allows us to continue to address the needs of our patients."

UAB is also delaying some cancer surgeries by a few days due to space shortages, though critical cancer treatments are being prioritized above other elective procedures such as knee replacements.

Additionally, the influx of COVID-19 patients has interrupted the hospital's ability to accept transfers from rural parts of the state.

The hospital was treating 294 COVID-19 patients as of Jan. 6, about double the amount it had last month. A majority of current patients are positive, while 84 were recovering from long-term effects.

