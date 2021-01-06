Radiation oncology patients satisfied with telemedicine visits, study finds

Researchers found no significant differences in patient satisfaction scores between office and telemedicine radiation oncology consults, as well as high patient satisfaction with their telemedicine visit, according to a study published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Jan. 4.

Patients who completed experience questionnaires after an office or telemedicine visit to a multistate comprehensive cancer center between December 2019 and June 2020 were included in the research. Of 1,077 total participants, 726 went to an office consultation and 351 had a telemedicine consult. The telemedicine survey response rate was 40 percent.

Among the telemedicine survey respondents, 45 percent said they preferred that visit method, 34 percent preferred office visits and 21 percent indicated no preference. Additionally, most respondents said the telemedicine visit was better or no different than an office visit in terms of confidence in their physician, understanding their treatment plan and confidence in their treatment.

"This study is the first to assess telemedicine in routine radiation oncology practice," the study authors said. "Optimization of telemedicine in oncology should be a priority, specifically access to audiovisual capabilities that can improve patient-oncologist communication."

To view full study, click here.

More articles on oncology:

Arkansas cancer center forgiving $650K in medical debt

4 recent cancer facility constructions, expansions

Majority of breast cancer patients who opt to 'go flat' are satisfied with outcome, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.