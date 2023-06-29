The population with a 'striking' rate of cancer deaths

A Mass General Cancer Center study found a "striking" increase in cancer deaths among 25- to 34-year-old Hispanic men along with an increase in cancer deaths across Hispanic women.

The study, published June 29 in JAMA Oncology, analyzed more than 690,600 cancer deaths among Hispanic individuals using data from the CDC's Wide-ranged ONline Data for Epidemiologic Research database. Researchers found that cancer deaths in Hispanic individuals decreased from 1999 to 2020, with an exception. For Hispanic men between 25 and 34 years old, cancer mortality rates rose. The rates of colorectal and testicular cancer deaths were "especially high" for this group.

"This finding was pretty striking and may be driving the increase in overall cancer-specific mortality in this particular age group," senior author Sophia Kamran, MD, of the department of radiation oncology at the Mass General Cancer Center, said in the release. "There could be a lack of awareness, education, and screening since there is a stigma associated with testicular cancer. And we know colorectal cancer mortality is increasing among younger populations in general."

Here are five other findings: