St. Peter's, Huntsman Cancer Institute confirm partnership

After hinting at a potential affiliation in March, Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health and the University of Utah's Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City confirmed the partnership April 12.

The partnership aims to advance access to specialized cancer care and expand treatment options for patients in the Helena region.

Huntsman Cancer Institute will also provide St. Peter's clinical staff with education and training opportunities.

The partnership marks HCI's sixth affiliate cancer center in the Mountain West Region.

"Small, rural health systems like St. Peter's face numerous challenges in today's healthcare environment and simply don't have the resources or patient volumes to offer as many specialty and subspecialty services locally as might be desired," said Wade Johnson, CEO of St. Peter's Health. "Partnering with reputable, like-minded health systems around specific specialities brings a higher level of care to our community without the need to become part of a larger health system."

