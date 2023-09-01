Renowned radiation oncology researcher dies

Carlos Perez, MD, an internationally renowned cancer researcher and professor emeritus of radiation oncology at Washington University in St. Louis, died Aug. 21 at 88.

Dr. Perez was appointed director of the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology Radiation Oncology Center in 1976, helped found Washington University's Cancer Information Center in 1977 and was the inaugural head of the school's department of radiation oncology in 2001, according to a university news release. The center was one of the first in the nation to provide medical information, resources and emotional support to cancer patients.

During his nearly 60-year career, Dr. Perez made contributions to the radiation oncology field that included efforts regarding the care of patients with gynecologic cancers and tumors of the breast, prostate and lung. He was known for emphasizing the human aspect of cancer care.