Oncologist network, biotech partner to develop precision care tools

OneOncology, a company that manages independent cancer treatment clinics, partnered with genomic analysis company Foundation Medicine to provide physicians in its 170-clinic network with cancer treatment tools that use comprehensive genomic profiling.

The partnership between the Nashville, Tenn.-based network and the Cambridge, Mass.-based bio-information company comprises collaborative research centered on expediting molecular insights and improving patient care through clinico-genomic data.

OneOncology will use its patient data to design new approaches to clinical testing and further research efforts that address cancer treatment knowledge gaps and disparities.

"I am a big proponent of understanding the molecular landscape of a patient's cancer in order to determine the appropriate treatment course for patients with advanced cancer over multiple lines of therapy," OneOncology CMO Lee Schwartzberg, MD, said in an Aug. 17 news release. "We're excited to optimize comprehensive genomic profiling, and its power to inform more personalized care across our network."

