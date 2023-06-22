Ochsner, MD Anderson partner to create cancer program in Louisiana

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and New Orleans-based Ochsner Health are partnering to create an integrated cancer program in Louisiana.

Ochsner is the first and only provider in Louisiana with a fully integrated cancer program based on MD Anderson's standards, according to a June 22 system release shared with Becker's. In the first phase of the partnership, six centers in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Covington will become Ochsner MD Anderson-partnered facilities:

The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner Medical Center





Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner





Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank Campus





Ochsner Baptist - A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center





Ochsner Cancer Center - Baton Rouge





Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove





St. Tammany Cancer Center - A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center

"We are pleased to welcome Ochsner Health as our newest partner, and we applaud their team’s commitment to excellence, innovation and patient-centered care, which aligns with our own mission to end cancer," Peter Pisters, MD, president of MD Anderson, said in the release. "By working together, we are expanding our reach and impact, ensuring even more patients have access to high-quality cancer care and advanced treatments through clinical trials."