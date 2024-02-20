Northwell names chief of hematology, medical oncology for 3 hospitals

Francisco Esteva, MD, PhD, was appointed chief of hematology and medical oncology at three hospitals.

Dr. Esteva, an internationally renowned medical oncologist, will serve as chief at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital, and the Manhattan cancer program at Northwell Health Cancer Institute. He also was named director of breast cancer translational research at the cancer institute, according to a Feb. 20 news release from the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based system.

Dr. Esteva has served as interim chief for the past year. In his tenure, he has recruited five faculty members, expanded the fellowship program, greenlit clinical trials and overseen the Northwell Health Pavilion expansion.

Previously, he served as director of breast medical oncology at New York City-based NYU Langone Health and as associate director of clinical investigation at its Perlmutter Cancer Center.