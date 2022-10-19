New test predicts cervical, breast, ovarian cancers: study

UK researchers discovered a new test for cervical cancer that's more accurate and could predict breast and ovarian cancers, The Guardian reported Oct. 19.

The test, when used for women without cell changes but who had human papilloma virus, accurately predicted 55 percent would have cell changes in the next four years, according to the report.

The study, published in Genome Medicine, studied 1,254 cervical screening samples from routine pap smear tests. Not only could they better identify women with advanced cell changes who needed treatment, they could also spot ovarian and breast cancer or predict the likelihood of their development.