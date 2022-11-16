Memorial Sloan Kettering to lay off 3% of staff

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is expecting to layoff three percent of its staff come January, PIX11 reported Nov. 15.

The layoffs are due to financial troubles, a spokesperson told PIX11.

"This is the only way for us to preserve our ability to invest in the critical assets needed to achieve our mission for generations to come," President and CEO Selwyn Vickers, MD, wrote in an email to employees. "As your new leader, I regret having to share this information, especially as we approach the holiday season, but I am committed to being transparent with you at every turn."

Editor's note: we have reached out for comment and will update this article when more information is available.