Memorial Sloan Kettering partners to take proprietary biopsy global

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is partnering with AstraZeneca and Sophia Genetics to bring its proprietary liquid biopsy and solid tumor cancer tests to a global market, according to an Oct. 18 news release.

Partnering with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and software company Sophia Genetics will help Memorial Sloan Kettering scale the reach of its tests and collect important data to inform future research efforts.

"We believe that this collaboration will enable patients from around the world to better understand the genomic profile of their cancer," Anaeze Offodile II, MD, the cancer center's chief strategy officer stated in the release. "Expanding this to a global population generates a more diverse data set to help develop treatments that could benefit different and often underserved populations."

Efforts from the collaboration are anticipated to be available for healthcare institutions' use before 2023 ends.