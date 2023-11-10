MD Anderson to create 1st-of-its-kind oncology nursing institute

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston has received a $25 million gift from Howard Meyers to establish a first-of-its-kind institute for oncology nursing.

The Meyers Institute for Oncology Nursing will offer educational, professional and wellness-based resources to support cancer care nurses and nurse scientists. It will focus on addressing the nursing shortage and develop a model other institutions can adopt to mitigate nurse burnout, and provide opportunities for nurses to pursue cancer specialty fellowships and residencies, according to a Nov. 10 news release. Additionally, the institute will establish a Nurse Leadership Academy.

"Cancer specialty fellowships and residencies enable nurses to learn and refine trailblazing approaches to cancer care that maximize safety and positive outcomes for our patients," said Rosanna Morris, MD Anderson's senior vice president and chief operating officer. "This advanced level of training elevates our practice and allows MD Anderson to set the nursing gold standard for cancer centers around the world."

Mr. Meyers is a member of MD Anderson's board of visitors, and his gift will be matched through institutional philanthropic efforts for a total of $50 million.