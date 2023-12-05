Karmanos taps vice president of cancer network

Doris Ranski-Zazula, BSN, RN, was appointed vice president of the Detroit-based Karmanos Cancer Network, part of McLaren Health Care.

Ms. Ranski-Zazula will oversee operations at 13 McLaren locations in Michigan. She will also be responsible for standardizing workflow, improving care, recruiting oncologists and strengthening collaboration efforts with local and national stakeholders, according to a Dec. 5 system news release.

She previously worked as the regional director of cancer services for Karmanos locations in Flint, Pontiac and Lapeer, Mich.

McLaren Health Care is based in Grand Blanc, Mich.