Hackensack Meridian puts $14M toward oncology expansions

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is investing $14 million to expand oncology services at JFK University Medical Center, also in Edison.

The investment will go toward a new four-story facility in a separate building across the street from the main hospital, according to a March 17 news release. Patients will have access to specialists and state-of-the-art oncology services.

The expansion will also include advanced oncology services at JFK University Medical Center's main campus, including intensity-modulated radiation therapy and stereotactic body radiation therapy. The project is slated to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

"JFK's oncology expansion will allow patients in our community to receive comprehensive oncology services within a seamless continuum of care, close to home. Patients will not have to travel out of state or the local community to receive access to the latest clinical trials and advanced treatments," said Amie Thornton president and chief hospital executive of JFK University Medical Center.