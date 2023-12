Atlanta-based Piedmont Oncology Institute named Walter Curran Jr., MD, its new chief.

In his role, Dr. Curran will lead the oncology physicians in the institute's physician enterprise and head Piedmont Oncology. He will also join the medical staff and lead clinical trials across the system, according to a Dec. 5 system news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Curran will step into his position Jan. 9. Most recently, he served as global chief medical officer at GenesisCare.