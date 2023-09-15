Fox Chase Cancer Center nurses vote to unionize

Phone triage nurses at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia voted Sept. 14 to unionize, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The move comes after a group of 350 bedside nurses at the health system voted to unionize in June. The cancer center nurses had initially been excluded from that vote, according to the Inquirer.

Nurses cited their interest in expanding their employment benefits and addressing the strain on them from caring for too many patients with too few staff.

"Now we can bargain together for a contract that addresses what our patients and staff need most," phone triage nurse Rossana Caputo, RN, told the Inquirer.