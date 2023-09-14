Dana-Farber picks Beth Israel Deaconess over Brigham for new cancer hospital

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is partnering with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to construct a freestanding inpatient cancer hospital in Boston.

Under the Dana-Farber Beth Israel Deaconess Cancer Collaboration, announced Sept. 14, each organization will remain fully independent. The proposed adult cancer hospital will operate under the license of Dana-Farber. BIDMC is affiliated with Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians, which includes more than 2,200 specialty physicians and advanced practice professionals.

Dana-Farber is currently affiliated with Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for adult inpatient medical and surgical oncology care with the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center. Dana-Farber moved its hospital into Brigham and Women's in 1997.

"We have deep respect and profound appreciation for our Brigham and Women's Hospital colleagues, and we are confident that we will continue to work together to provide an exceptional patient experience. This will continue for many years while we work on this transition," reads a Dana-Farber informational website about the new partnership with BIDMC.

Dana-Farber noted its joint program for pediatric cancer care with Boston Children's Hospital will continue without change.

The bed count of the new cancer hospital was not specified; it will be located adjacent to existing Dana-Farber and BIDMC facilities in the Longwood neighborhood of Boston.

A specific timeline of the Dana-Farber-BIDMC cancer partnership and the changes it entails was not provided in the announcement, although the systems said they anticipate "several years" of planning to finalize the operational model, obtain regulatory approvals and construct the inpatient hospital.