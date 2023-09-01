ChristianaCare to use $1M donation to purchase new radiology tech

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare will use a $1 million donation to purchase a radiography system for breast cancer detection at the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute, according to an Aug. 31 report from the Delaware Business Times.

The donation will also be put toward supporting a fellowship program focused on reducing disparities in breast and lung cancer — two of the most frequently diagnosed cancers in the state, the outlet reported.

With the purchase of a portable radiography unit, pathologists at ChristianaCare's cancer center will be able to process around 25 percent more cases each year using the high-quality imaging the units are equipped to provide.