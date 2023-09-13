Atrium Health latest system to join CancerX project

Atrium Health is the latest health system to join the CancerX project, an effort that is part of the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot program, according to a Sept. 13 news release.

"Atrium Health Levine Cancer is a national leader in clinical expertise, research and innovation, and as part of Advocate Health, we believe we can help truly catalyze the mission of CancerX," Rasu Shrestha, MD, the enterprise executive vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer for Atrium Health, stated in the release. "As a part of the steering committee, we are delighted to have a prominent role in shaping CancerX and are committed to the collaboration and to bringing our technological approaches, combined data across our footprint and leadership strengths to this initiative to help end cancer."

Earlier this month, two other cancer care providers — Osara Health in Dover, Del., and Oncology Care Partners in Nashville, Tenn. — also joined the project.