8 recent moves from the nation's leading cancer centers 

Here are eight moves from leading cancer centers across the nation that Becker's has covered since March 28:

1. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Indianapolis-based Community Health Network entered a partnership April 28 to create Community Health Network MD Anderson Cancer Center.

2. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center researchers developed a radiomic model to predict patients who may experience poor lung cancer outcomes.

3. Break Through Cancer, a research foundation, awarded $50 million to five of the nation's leading cancer centers to spearhead projects aimed at improving outcomes for some of the deadliest cancers: glioblastoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

4. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center named Eileen Danaher Hacker, PhD, the chair of its nursing department, it said in an email to Becker's April 15.

5. Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute named Ian Matthew-Clayton vice president and chief inclusion, diversity and equity officer, effective April 25.

6. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center researchers identified an immunosuppressive environment is key to the progression of colorectal cancer development, the center said April 7.

7. Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Phoenix implemented a system that schedules outpatient chemotherapy appointments throughout the day to avoid crowding in its facilities, the center said March 29.

8. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center launched an immunotherapy research institute with James Allison, PhD, as its inaugural director.