MD Anderson names chair of nursing department

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center named Eileen Danaher Hacker, PhD, the chair of its nursing department, it said in an email to Becker's April 15.

Dr. Hacker currently serves as interim associate dean and professor at Indianapolis-based Indiana University School of Nursing. She will join MD Anderson on May 2.

"Developing the next generation of nurse scientists is a longtime passion for Dr. Hacker as reflected in the more than 20 years that she has taught and mentored students and trainees ranging from undergraduate to post-doctoral fellows and junior faculty," said Carol Porter, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of Houston-based MD Anderson.