MD Anderson launches immunotherapy research institute

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center launched an immunotherapy research institute with James Allison, PhD, as its inaugural director.

The James P. Allison Institute will advance clinical research and discoveries to "integrate immunobiology across disciplines." The institute builds on the legacy of Dr. Allison, who was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for T-cell biology discoveries and his invention of the first immune checkpoint inhibitor to treat cancer, according to a March 24 news release.

"Immunotherapy has transformed cancer care over the past decade but, unfortunately, not all patients benefit equally," Dr. Allison said. "Our goal is to change that. Our vision is to lead the world in immunotherapy research by empowering interdisciplinary scientific excellence and by accelerating discoveries into novel and synergetic therapies that enable cures."